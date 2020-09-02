SAN DIEGO — Police in San Diego are looking for a man who opened fire inside a bar over night Friday.
According to the Alice Echo News Journal one man was shot but was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said around 1230 p.m. Friday morning they were called to a bar on West Gravis and South Julian Street.
When they arrived both the victim and suspect had left the scene.
the victim was later found with a gunshot wound.
Chief Rogelio Rodriguez said the victim and a man named Eduardo Santos Junior got into a fight before Santos pulled the trigger.
Anyone with any information on Santos' whereabouts are asked to call the
San Diego Police Department at 361-279-3341.
