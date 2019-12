SAN DIEGO, Texas —

On Saturday San Diego Texas police reminded Duval County residents to report any suspicious activity in the area.

This comes after officers conducted a traffic stop and found a gun inside the car of Geraldo Cruz Junior.

Police found evidence that the weapon had been fired from inside the vehicle.

Cruz was booked into the Duval County Jail on deadly conduct charges.

The incident is under investigation.

