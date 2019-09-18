CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A driver of a Chevy Impala, 47-year old Sandy Guitierrez of Hebbronville, was traveling southwest on the State Highway off-ramp.

A Chevy Silverado was traveling northwest on the highway. That's when troopers say Guttierez failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign, causing the driver of the Silverado to strike the front of her vehicle. Gutierrez died on the scene. We're told the man who was driving the other vehicle was taken to Christus Spohn in Beeville and is expected to be okay.

DPS troopers are still investigating the crash.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: