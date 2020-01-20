SINTON, Texas — While the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show came to an end over the weekend, the San Patricio & Aransas County A&H Show is in full swing.

"There's all kinds of stuff being in the show," said Carrie Clark. "Helping with the little kids, participating in helping the little kids with the extra special show. All kinds of stuff like that. We've got it all."

Clark was the 2019 queen of the A&H Show and took part in all of the events.

On Sunday, Clark showed up for the horse show to meet up with the 2020 queen, Trinity O'Brien, who said she's been around the A&H Show since she was a kid.

"My older sister competed in the Queens contest for 3 years and so I kind of followed her example," O'Brien said. "She had so much fun doing it and learned so much about confidence and being a leader through it and also made so many memories and friends. So I definitely wanted to take part in that and have that experience."

If you missed Sunday's horse event, there's still plenty you can do. The show ends Sunday, January 26th.

For more information about their events, click here.



