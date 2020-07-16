x
Santa Gertrudis ISD students will be remote learning for the start of the 2020-21 school year

Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Kleberg County the district will start the school year with remote learning.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The increase of COVID-19 cases in Kleberg County has led Santa Gertrudis ISD to change course.

Santa Gertrudis ISD will begin school on July 29. Students will be remote learning.  

The district saying the safety of students and staff is the driving force for the decision. Parents will need to be on the lookout for additional instructions from their child's school.

