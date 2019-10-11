CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was quite the sight at La Palmera Mall when Santa made his first 2019 appearance in Corpus Christi Saturday night.

Thousands of kids and their families showed up to get a sneak peak of the man in the red suit.

Sponsor, Apollo Towing, led the way during Santa's Magical Illuminated Parade.

But,of course, Jolly Old Saint Nick wasn't too far behind.

For many the event has become a family tradition and their kick-off to the holidays.

