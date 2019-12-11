SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the person(s) responsible for the death of William Hilton, 69.

On October 19, officers were called out to the 3600 block of Harry Wurzbach for what was initially believed to be an apparent sudden death.

According to officers with SAPD, Hilton was found dead in his tent on the top of an embankment.

It was determined that Hilton was the victim of a homicide.

It is believed that he was killed on or around October 17.

Anyone with information on Hilton or this case is asked to call SAPD's Homicide Unit at (210)-207-7635.

