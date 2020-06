SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to an area hospital after police say her husband accidentally shot her.

San Antonio Police were called out to the 7800 block of Ruby Meadow Friday morning for a shooting.

According to an official with SAPD, a man was painting his gun when he accidentally fired a shot at his 51-year-old wife. The man's wife was hit in the left armpit.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical, but stable condition.

No criminal charges are expected at this time.