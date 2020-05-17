SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: A standoff on the east side ended peacefully on Sunday evening with a man in custody.

San Antonio Police say the suspect, 26-year-old Baldemar Martinez barricaded himself in his home on Diamondback Trail after allegedly shooting his neighbor.

SAPD officers arrived at the scene around 11 a.m. and tried everything they could to get him to leave the home with his hands up. His mother came to the scene to urge him to surrender.

Success. SAPD has safely taken an accused gunman into custody, ending a standoff that started around 11am Posted by KENS 5 & Kens5.com on Sunday, May 17, 2020

As Martinez was led away in handcuffs from his Diamondback Trail home late Sunday, San Antonio Deputy Police Chief Gus Guzman said the successful resolution is exactly what his trained negotiators had in mind, during a heated seven-hour standoff.

Guzman said “There was a disturbance between some neighbors here and the disturbance escalated and one of the neighbors pulled out a low caliber rifle and shot his neighbor."

While the victim, Angelo Herrera, was rushed to the hospital, tactical teams climbed into position, surrounding the Martinez house, where the alleged gunman refused to surrender.

Hour after hour, negotiators tried all kinds of tactics to convince the man to surrender.

With a mostly calm, measured tone on a loud speaker, police repeated the same advice over and over.

“Baldemar, we know you are in there. We have the house surrounded. Make it easy on yourself. We don’t want anyone to get hurt so come out to the street empty-handed with your hands up to the command of the officers.”

Officers said they could see Martinez moving about inside the house, even putting signs on the windows with messages for police. Police said because Martinez continued trying to communicate, so did they.

Guzman said in spite of their best efforts, the stalemate dragged on into the heat of the afternoon, so they had to call for more officers to cope with the conditions.

“We also have multiple shifts of Special Operations Units. If need be we will rotate all our staff in and out so that all our staff is healthy,” Guzman said.

They tried all kinds of arguments, even bringing in the man's Mom, to make sure everyone walked away alive.

Guzman said “We're being patient with him, extending every opportunity for him to come out. If he doesn't we'll be here until he does, safely.”

Police said when Martinez tried to run out a back door of the home, they pounced. Neighbors, who had taken up watching posts all around the area, said they saw Martinez come into the yard and then change his mind and try to flee, but the officers took the opportunity to take him down without injury.

As Martinez was led to an ambulance for a medical checkup, and then led away to a waiting patrol vehicle, his friends and neighbors screamed words of encouragement.

"You're good bro! We love you!” was repeated by a small handful of advocates. His friends insist Martinez is a good person, who tries his best to care for his family, but they claim he has been under a lot of stress.

"I love you bro! Hey! I love you man!" screamed one man who approached the police car as Martinez was driven from the scene. Police said Martinez already had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault cases.

Police have not said what charges will be added for Sunday's incident.

Original story:

A man accused of shooting another man after a dispute is now in a standoff with officers on the east side.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Elkhunter Trail near China Grove.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and authorities then went to the suspect's last known location. Before seeing the suspect, they heard a single gunshot come from the home.

As of 12:15 p.m., officers have not been able to make contact with the suspect. The victim is in stable condition and is being treated at a local hospital. Their relationship is unknown at this time.

Authorities said they have seen motion inside the home and are repeatedly asking him to come outside with his hands up.

A neighbor said that the victim was grazed and has already been released from the hospital, but police have not confirmed that yet.

It appears the alleged shooter's mother is at the scene, communicating over the loudspeaker. Our Sue Calberg is providing updates from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Man wanted for lighting a 62-year-old homeless man on fire in DC. Police are offering $25k for his arrest

RELATED: SAPD: Woman allegedly lights boyfriend's car on fire after argument at motel

RELATED: SAPD: Man holds Fred's Fish Fry employees at gunpoint, demanding money

RELATED: Woman leaves baby inside car; comes back to find car, baby stolen, police say