The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing when she failed to show up for work on Wednesday, October 17.

SAPD says that 24-year-old Ndera Breyan Cobbs was last seen on Tuesday, October 16. Police say that friends and family have not heard from her since making the report.

Cobbs lives at the Villas at the Rim apartments on the northwest side.

She’s described as 5’4, weighing 150 pounds.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7662.

