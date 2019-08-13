SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the FBI and Homeland Security are investigating an overnight shooting that possibly targeted immigration offices in San Antonio.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the San Antonio Police Department responded to the scene at the Jefferson Bank building in the 1700 block of Loop 410 on the city's northeast side.

At that time, police said that the shots were possibly fired from across Loop 410. Bullets struck windows belonging to ICE offices as well as other businesses located inside the building.

Police also said they had taken one suspect into custody two miles from the incident on Village Dr.

Tuesday afternoon, officials now say a suspect is not in custody. Federal investigators have joined the scene and are to working to determine whether the ICE offices were intentionally targeted.

