CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: A lockdown at Schanen Estates Elementary School has been lifted as of 2:45 Friday afternoon.

Staff and students at Schanen Estates Elementary School were under lockdown Friday afternoon following reports of a suspicious person. CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke says the lockdown was put in place as a precaution after a student told staff that a man in a white car allegedly flashed a gun at the student. This all happened in front of the elementary school just before 2:30 p.m.

The student immediately reported the incident to the school's principal. The school was put on lockdown for the safety of the students and staff.

