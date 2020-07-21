School of Science and Technology classroom instruction will be online for the first four weeks

Students will be able to return to the classroom Monday, September 21 or continue remote learning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The School of Science and Technology has announced that classroom instruction will be online only for the first four weeks of the school year.

Starting Monday, September 21 students will be able to return to the classroom or continue remote learning.

The first day of school is scheduled Monday, August 24. The school will be using ‘SCHOOLOGY’ instead of Google Classroom.

The school says, “our administrators will continue serving our at-risk population with all their needs remotely with great care.”

The school also announced the addition of a new campus for the 2020-2021 school year. The new campus will be located on Airline Dr.

