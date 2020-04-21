CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Schools across Texas are closed, but teachers and administrators in the Coastal Bend are making sure seniors meet their requirements to graduate.

Here's how teachers and administrators are making sure high school seniors are able to meet their requirements to graduate during this time.

Public schools in Texas have been shut down through the end of the academic year.

Parents with school-aged kids know that the learning has not stopped.

High school seniors have multiple requirements they must meet in order to get their diplomas.



Nora Perez takes a look at what their teachers and administrators are doing to make sure students end their high school career successfully.

“What we want to make sure, though, is that the kids continue to do what they need to do in order to graduate” Dr. Carl Scarbrough superintendent for Alice independent school district said.

Dr. Scarbrough says even though campuses are shut down through the end of the school year

educators are making sure those who are getting ready to graduate meet all their requirements. One of those is passing 5 e-o-cs or end of course exams.

English I and II

Biology

Algebra

And U.S. History

If a senior has not passed one of these tests there is an alternative.

“If they were still pending, one of those, because they had not passed it previously, then they could go to what they call the individual graduation committee, and do a project or work that is comparable to the actual coursework skills that are on the test” Said Dr. Scarbrough.

Most students by now have already taken care of those projects and exams. They just need their coursework credits which is being done online. All of this to make sure these seniors are ready for their next steps.

Dr. Scarbrough says, “we’re not going to leave their kids behind; we’re going to carry them with us. “