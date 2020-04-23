CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Humans may be stuck at home during the pandemic, but sea turtles are still free to make their nests just about anywhere.

Yesterday 23 Kemp's Ridley sea turtle nests were discovered on the Texas coast.

One was found on Mustang Island while 17 were found on North Padre Island, with 15 of those being along the Padre Island National Seashore. A total of 18 on North Padre Island.



Four more were also found on South Padre Island and one on Boca Chica Beach, leaving South Padre with a total of 7 nests so far.