SAN MARCOS, Texas — Authorities have recovered four bodies from the scene of Friday's apartment fire in San Marcos and there's a possibility more could be found in the buildings heavily impacted by the blaze, according to officials with the City of San Marcos.

The bodies have been taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner's office for autopsy and identification, according to the City of San Marcos.

Residents at the Iconic Village Apartments, located at 222 Ramsay St., who spoke with KVUE said they woke up to the sound of screams July 20. Just before 5 a.m., the city said emergency responders started working the large fire. Seven people were taken to hospitals, the city said. One person sustained critical injuries and was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center, while six others are expected to be okay.

Officials said at least 200 residents were affected by the fire and about 110 units were affected. Responding firefighters were not injured in the incident, authorities said.

As firefighters worked to put out the large fire, a resident recalled to KVUE what he saw during the fire, saying he witnessed "people jumping out of the second story." San Marcos Fire Chief Lef Stephens corroborated the resident's statement Monday and said that numerous victims had evacuated themselves and jumped from upper floors of the building to safety.

Friday, the city said five individuals were still unaccounted for: James Miranda, Haley Frizzell, Belinda Moats, David Ortiz, Dru Estes. The city said it has already notified their families that they are searching for them. Monday, authorities could not confirm if the four victims recovered from apartment building 500 were the same people reported missing Friday. Fire Marshal K. Kistner said Monday search and recovery efforts would continue until all victims from the blaze are found. However, Kistner could not confirm how many victims are expected to be discovered.

"We'll keep searching until it's over," Kistner said.

Next, Kistner added that crews will search in Building 300 for possible victims because it was a structure that was heavily damaged by the fire.

The San Marcos River was briefly closed Friday after fire suppression foam made its way into the river, the city said. The river reopened at 5 p.m. Friday and no environmental impact to the river was expected, officials said. Power was temporarily disabled to nearby homes for safety reasons, the city said.

Authorities said they do not know where the fire started or what caused it yet but said that windy conditions early Friday morning made containment efforts especially difficult for first responders. Kistner said crews will be on the ground until Friday doing scene work but the investigation could last several weeks or months because of the vast size scene of the scene. High temperatures and humidity in Central are also slowing down the progress of the investigation, according to Kistner.

On Saturday and Sunday, residents of the Iconic Village Apartment buildings 100, 200, 600, 700 and M were able to enter their apartment and retrieve their belongings.

"It's crazy that there's nothing there anymore," said Sabrina Flores, friends with two people who were hospitalized. "It's -- I mean -- it's devastating."

Others knew that there was nothing they would be able to retrieve out of their burned apartment, but they came to sit and take it all in.

"I've been sitting here awhile and trying to wrap my head around everything that happened," said Tyler Brockinton, roommates of Dru Estes, one of the unaccounted for residents. "I'm just trying to wrap my head around it, and that's pretty much it."

The San Marcos Activity Center located at 501 East Hopkins St. has been established as a shelter for people displaced by the fire. The Central Texas Medical Center is providing meals.

Rachlel Ingle, Emergency Management Coordinator for the city of San Marcos, explained that a family assistance center is also in the process of being established.

An emergency hotline has been set up: 512-754-2291.

PHOTOS: At least 200 residents affected by San Marcos apartment fire

Donations of clothing and toiletries are being accepted at the Salvation Army in San Marcos, at 300 S. C.M. Allen Parkway, Suite 100.

The Porch, at 129 E. Hopkins St., Suite 110, will host a series of benefit concerts with the band Wezmer from 2 to 6 p.m. every Sunday in August. The venue is also accepting donations to benefit the victims.

Those who wish to donate to people impacted by the apartment fire can visit the following websites:

Blanco River Regional Recovery Team

Click Donate

Type in the comments "Iconic"

Texas State University Crowd Funding - Apartment Fire Relief

