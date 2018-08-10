AUSTIN — Authorities have called off the search for a missing ACL Festival attendee after finding a body in Lake Austin Monday.

Just before 1 p.m., someone called 911 after finding the body of a man floating in Lake Austin. Authorities said that man is in his 20s.

Kristen Dark with the Travis County Sheriff's Office said that while they couldn't positively say the body was that of 25-year-old Christopher White, they have called off the search for him.

"It makes sense that it could be based on the location where the body was in proximity to the last known location where this person was," said Dark. "The fact that he mentioned that he might go to the dock gave us the strong inclination that he might be in the water."

White was reported missing Saturday. He came to town from Minnesota to attend the Austin City Limits Music Festival this past weekend. HIs friends said they last saw him between 5 and 6 a.m. on Saturday after he said he was going to the dock at the rented home in Western Travis County.

They said victim services are working with White's family as the medical examiner works to identify the body. Dark said it is too early to tell if foul play is involved.

"This is a terribly tragic situation. No one ever comes to Austin City Limits to have a great time expecting tragedy, and so our hearts go out to them," said Dark.

