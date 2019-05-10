ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect was taken into custody on Saturday after a 4-year-old was killed, and another child was injured in a hit-and-run in north county Friday night.

Around 9:25 p.m., police were called to Chambers Road and Clairmont Drive for a person struck.

Police said a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old were being pushed in a stroller by an adult when they were struck by someone in a black Nissan.

The person who struck them did not stay on the scene. On Saturday, a suspect was taken into custody.

Both of the children were taken to the hospital. The 4-year-old died from his injuries and the 2-year-old was treated for non-life threating injuries.

The 4-year-old has been identified as Tavares Chisholm.

Anyone with information about this incident should call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

