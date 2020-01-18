SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer was fired after an internal investigation found “he appeared to endorse violence against political figures,” including former President Barack Obama, and railed against people who support “illegal immigrants," in a series of Instagram posts.

“I don’t condone sending package bombs but god it would be nice for Killary and Anti cop Obama to finally STFU! Maybe Obama will stop lying and claiming the good economy is from him. #maga #trump2020 #trump,” the officer wrote in a caption accompanying a picture of a mail package bomb, according to a closed case summary by the Seattle Office of Police Accountability.

The document, which was issued in November of last year, outlines the allegations of misconduct, summarizes OPA findings, and issues an imposed discipline, in this case: "termination."

In another profane post, the officer fumed against supporters of “illegal immigrants” and included the hashtags “#trump #redwave #republican #makeamericagreatagain #bluelivesmatter #thinblueline #thickblueline #police #cops #freedom,” the report said.

An accompanying photo showed the officer giving the middle finger, the case summary said.

The Instagram posts, which were made in October and November of 2018, were forwarded to OPA by an anonymous e-mailer, who thought the posts were unprofessional and “not becoming of a Seattle PD officer,” the report said.

OPA found that the officer violated the SPD’s social media policy, which prohibits employees from posting speech “that negatively impacts the department’s ability to serve the public.”

OPA also found that the officer violated SPD’s professionalism policy by identifying himself on Instagram as “officerdg” and using law enforcement hashtags.

“The content of his postings served to undermine public trust in himself, his fellow officers, and the Department as a whole,” OPA wrote in the summary.

According to a 2019 disciplinary action report, SPD notified the U.S. Secret Service about the postings, which found the one about Obama to be "of a threatening nature and directed towards individuals under federal protection."

The Secret Service opened a criminal investigation and interviewed the officer, the report said. The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to file charges.

SPD Chief Carmen Best released a statement Friday evening, defending her decision to terminate the officer.

"For a police officer to encourage violence against public figures with whom they disagree is a betrayal of the values of our profession," Best said.

She noted that the officer made the posts around the time in 2018 when a series of pipe bombs were mailed to public officials and news organizations.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild, SPD's union, said it did not condone the officer’s comments, but that termination was too harsh a penalty.

SPOG Director of Media and Labor Relations Rich O’Neill said an original SPD discipline action report for the case recommended a maximum three-day suspension, but Chief Carmen Best reconsidered and eventually settled on firing the officer.

O’Neill said he reviewed previous cases involving social media policy violations and the most severe penalty he could find was a one-day suspension.

“One of the things that we would like to see is that discipline is handed out evenly,” O’Neill said.

He declined to identify the officer, only saying that he was “not a rookie.”