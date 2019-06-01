SeaWorld San Antonio is giving away free admission for the whole year to kids ages 3-5 years old.

The "Preschool Card" giveaway is good for the main park only, but winners can add admission for the year to SeaWorld's waterpark, Aquatica, for $30 more.

The company says participants must register for the giveaway online before May 31. The Preschool Card can then be redeemed at the park with a registration confirmation, the child's birth certificate or travel passport, and a Texas resident ID.

Preschool Cards are available for Texas Residents only, SeaWorld says.

