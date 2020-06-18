WACO, Texas — *Editors note: the story above is from a previous report on this case.

The Waco Police Department arrested Lorenzo Gonzalez Wednesday in connection with the death of Frankie Gonzalez.

Lorenzo Gonzales was arrested on a second-degree felony warrant and was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

During the investigation into the death of Frankie Gonzalez, it was found that Lorenzo had signed an official agreement with the Department of Family and Protective Services where he agreed that he would not leave the children unsupervised with their mother, Laura Sanchez, due to the risk of harm to the children.

Lorenzo intentionally left the children alone and unsupervised with Sanchez in violation of the agreement that was made with the state, according to the Waco PD.

According to the Sanchez's arrest affidavit from the Waco Police Department, Frankie died May 28 while in the care and custody of Sanchez. She kept the body in her house until about May 30 when she disposed of the toddler's body in the dumpster behind Park Lake Baptist Church.

Sanchez confessed after family members told investigators she was lying. She then led investigators to the dumpster where she had disposed of the body. She had placed the body in a trash bag, put another bag over it and then placed a third bag over Frankie's body.

Although a second arrest was made in this case, it is still an ongoing investigation, according to the Waco PD.

