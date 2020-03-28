CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two firefighter-paramedics were potentially exposed to COVID-19 after transporting a patient Friday night.

The city is now putting them on quarantine because of the potential exposure.

The firefighters were in full protective gear including safety glasses.

Earlier this week the CDC changed guidelines for protective equipment. They recommend goggles instead of safety glasses. The fire department is following these recommendations.

The patient who was transported was tested for COVID-19, they are waiting for the results.

This is the second group of firefighters that have been quarantined within the last month.

Here's what we know about the first group that was quarantined on March 19.

A Corpus Christi Fire Department firefighter who was tested for COVID-19 after coming into contact with a positive case during a service call has tested negative for the virus, according to Nueces County officials.

According to Nueces County Commissioner Carolyn Vaughn, five firefighters were quarantined after responding to call that put them in contact with a patient suffering congestive heart failure. That call happened March 19, but on Wednesday it was discovered that the patient was tested positive for COVID-19.

The firefighters who were in contact with that patient were placed in quarantine until April 2. One of them, who began feeling sick Wednesday, was tested Thursday morning. Test results came back negative.

However, the firefighters will remain in quarantine until April 2 out of an abundance of caution.

Meanwhile, three other firefighters had been placed in quarantine after coming into contact with the firefighter who felt sick. They have been placed back on duty.

