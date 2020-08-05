CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Millions of people out of work are self-employed or owners of small businesses.

Normally, they would not qualify for unemployment, but in many states they're now eligible for help from the "pandemic unemployment assistance" program or PUA.

The program is set up to be run by individual states, but as of yesterday only 30 have started making payments to citizens.



Texas is one of them. In the states where the program is making payments many people say they are struggling to get a response.