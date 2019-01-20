CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even though some people are enjoying the new year, there are some people who are still struggling from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

That's why the Coastal Bend Community Foundation and the Garcia Center in Corpus Christi teamed up on Saturday to hold a financial assistance seminar at the Garcia Center.

Whether you were a homeowner or a renter and suffered severe damage from the hurricane, Saturday's workshop gave people a chance to learn about how they can get financial help for their homes.

"Once an incident like this passes, people tend to forget to focus on it but we're so very focused on it," Alex Garcia said. "There's still a lot of homes and a lot of needy families that still haven't been able to get any assistance. So we understand those unmet needs and that's why we do what we do."

The foundation said they hope to hold more seminars like this in the near future.

For more information about the Coastal Bend Community Foundation, click here.