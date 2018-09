WASHINGTON -- An elderly man was found alive and apparently with a "sense of humor" inside of a D.C. senior apartment building five days after a fire broke out causing more than 80 residents to be displaced.

Crews hired to evaluate the safety of the structure located the 74-year-old man Monday morning sitting inside of his apartment in the building that caught on fire last Wednesday. Officials believe he is a resident of the second floor and had been in the building since the fire happened. Despite the situation, he had a sense of humor when crews arrived and told them that he "wasn't going any place."

RELATED: All residents rescued from DC senior apartment building after massive fire

The elderly man was in good condition and told crews that he wanted to walk out of the building on his own. Crews helped the man with non-life-threatening injuries into a chair and then out of the building so he could be taken to the hospital.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the search has now been turned over to DC Fire and EMS and ATF. Officials are working to reverify that everybody has in fact been accounted for. This comes after Mayor Bowser confirmed during a press conference last week that all tenants in the building were accounted for and were able to make it out of the building. Officials used a list provided by the management company to determine who had gotten out.

The city is rechecking on about 30 residents who were displaced and are believed to be with family members. The fire department will also be rechecking units that they weren't able to "reach" over the weekend. K9s will also be assisting in the search.

Arthur Capper Senior Apartment is a new senior community in Capitol Hill that was completed in 2007. The five-story building located in the 900 block of 5th Street houses senior citizens and has 162 apartments.

© 2018 WUSA