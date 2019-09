SAN ANTONIO — The sun is beaming this July and so are local seniors! They're smiling and snapping selfies for "Senior Selfie Month” – an official annual holiday that promotes the Power of Senior Selfies, including all the physical and emotional health benefits.

Michele Schwandt from Synergy Homecare of San Antonio is in studio with more information. Remember to wear your purple in the selfies. Purple is the official color of the Alzheimer’s movement.