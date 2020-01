CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In honor of the Martin Luther King day of service, members of the Garden Senior Center donated their time and gave a piece of their heart to people in need on Monday.

As the second year of this service event, volunteers created act of kindness bags to donate to the homeless.

Each bag was filled with a sandwich, chips, water, hygiene products, and snacks.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: