CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Alley opened a bit early on Sunday.

They called it 'Sensory Sunday,' a special time for kids who have certain disorders, to enjoy the park.

"We keep the park kind of quiet, easy and soft so the kids can come out and enjoy themselves and don't have any pressure from other children and other families trying to hurry and rush them and is actually been a wonderful event," Jon Campbell, the Operations Manager said.

The waterpark has hosted a series of sensory-friendly events throughout the summer, thanks to the Autism Resource Center in Corpus Christi.

