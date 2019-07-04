CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium opened their doors on Sunday morning to cater to people who have autism spectrum disorders. These people and their families were invited to a special experience that they otherwise may not get.

The sensory sensitive event features modified attractions at the aquarium like animal presentations. There are also staff members who have sensory disorder training to make the experience enjoyable for these people and their families.

During the sensory sensitive experience, music is turned off in different areas of the aquarium and there are quiet zones placed throughout the facility. Employees put up signage to give families a heads-up on what will be in the exhibit they are about to experience, such as free-flying birds.

Tickets are sold ahead of time and it is sponsored by the Texas State Aquarium's Diversity and Inclusion Initiative. This is made possible through a grant from the Blanche Davis Moore Foundation.