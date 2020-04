CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Late Wednesday afternoon 3News learned a fire captain with CCFD is self-isolating himself pending his wife's test results for COVID-19.

City manager Peter Zanoni announced that the fire captain's wife, who is a nurse, is going to be re-tested for the virus at tomorrow's drive thru site.

The captain did report to work yesterday, so out of an abundance of caution the 6 firefighters he encountered will also self-isolate until they know the results of the wife's test.