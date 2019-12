CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a post on Facebook from the Nueces County Emergency Service District 2, a vehicle struck a utility pole on Sweet Bay Drive Sunday morning.

The utility pole fell after being hit by the vehicle, leaving several residents in a nearby neighborhood without power.

The Nueces County ESD #2 estimates that power should be restored in the area around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

