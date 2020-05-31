As the "I Can't Breathe" rally in downtown Cleveland turned violent, several businesses in the area have been vandalized, broken into and/or looted.

Many of the businesses on Euclid Ave. in the downtown area have had their glass windows smashed in, with demonstrators breaking in and stealing goods and products. Among the businesses that have been damaged are the following:

Colossal Cupcakes

Rise Nation

Yours Truly

Geiger's

Jimmy John's

Kernels by Chrissie

Rise Dispensary

Heinen's

Rebol

Carlos Rohena ‪Lol it's getting wild I'm trying to tell y'all ‬

As has been occurring in cities throughout the nation, a demonstration calling for justice for the killing of a Minneapolis man named George Floyd, who died while being arrested by four officers on Monday, began in downtown Cleveland on Saturday afternoon. As the protests progressed, they ultimately became violent, with multiple police cars being set on fire and businesses in the area being vandalized.

A curfew in the city of Cleveland has also been activated from 8 p.m. on Saturday night to 8 a.m. on Sunday, as well as the same hours from Sunday night to Monday morning. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has activated the Ohio National Guard to assist the city in dealing with the fall out from the demonstration.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | Hundreds gather in downtown Toledo for rally demanding racial justice

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | George Floyd 'I can't breathe' rally in Cleveland: Three police cruisers on fire near Justice Center

RELATED: Dr. Amy Acton signs order to open Ohio's day care centers: Here are the exceptions

RELATED: President Trump calls for delay in G7 meeting, seeks expansion

RELATED: Cleveland issues curfew ‘due to violence and unrest’

RELATED: Gov. Mike DeWine activates Ohio National Guard in Cleveland to assist with protests

RELATED: Keeping an eye on the Gulf next weekend

RELATED: US faith leaders wrestle twin traumas in protests, coronavirus

RELATED: Protestors and police clash in downtown Cleveland for 'I Can't Breathe' rally after death of George Floyd