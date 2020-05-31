As the "I Can't Breathe" rally in downtown Cleveland turned violent, several businesses in the area have been vandalized, broken into and/or looted.
Many of the businesses on Euclid Ave. in the downtown area have had their glass windows smashed in, with demonstrators breaking in and stealing goods and products. Among the businesses that have been damaged are the following:
- Colossal Cupcakes
- Rise Nation
- Yours Truly
- Geiger's
- Jimmy John's
- Kernels by Chrissie
- Rise Dispensary
- Heinen's
- Rebol
As has been occurring in cities throughout the nation, a demonstration calling for justice for the killing of a Minneapolis man named George Floyd, who died while being arrested by four officers on Monday, began in downtown Cleveland on Saturday afternoon. As the protests progressed, they ultimately became violent, with multiple police cars being set on fire and businesses in the area being vandalized.
A curfew in the city of Cleveland has also been activated from 8 p.m. on Saturday night to 8 a.m. on Sunday, as well as the same hours from Sunday night to Monday morning. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has activated the Ohio National Guard to assist the city in dealing with the fall out from the demonstration.
RELATED: LIVE BLOG | Hundreds gather in downtown Toledo for rally demanding racial justice
RELATED: LIVE BLOG | George Floyd 'I can't breathe' rally in Cleveland: Three police cruisers on fire near Justice Center
RELATED: Dr. Amy Acton signs order to open Ohio's day care centers: Here are the exceptions
RELATED: President Trump calls for delay in G7 meeting, seeks expansion
RELATED: Cleveland issues curfew ‘due to violence and unrest’
RELATED: Gov. Mike DeWine activates Ohio National Guard in Cleveland to assist with protests
RELATED: Keeping an eye on the Gulf next weekend
RELATED: US faith leaders wrestle twin traumas in protests, coronavirus
RELATED: Protestors and police clash in downtown Cleveland for 'I Can't Breathe' rally after death of George Floyd