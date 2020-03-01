THREE RIVERS, Texas — According to a statement sent to 3News, several inmates had to be sent to a hospital after a fight broke out at the federal prison in Three Rivers on Thursday afternoon.
Officials said the fight happened between a group of inmates in one of the prison units hurting two employees and five inmates.
Another inmate was send to a nearby hospital but it's unclear if he was injured during the fight.
The incident is still under investigation.
