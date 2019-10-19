SAN ANTONIO — The Bergheim Volunteer Fire Department is asking for all of the help they can get as they work to free several people from a mobile unit where the roof has collapsed.

According to officials with the San Antonio Fire Department, they were asked to help with the rescue call in the 300 block of Los Indios Ranch.

Several people were trapped when the roof collapsed and crews are working to rescue those inside.

No further information is available at this time.

We are sending a crew to the scene and will update this story as we gather more information.