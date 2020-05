CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More severe weather heading our way. This would be the second night in a row for one of those light shows that only mother nature can put on.

Last night's thunderstorm show brought pouring rain, heavy lightning, and strong winds to much of the Coastal Bend -- from the South Side all the way to Sinton. The rain also led to some power outages early this morning.

Chief meteorologist Bill Vessey updates on what we can expect for later tonight.