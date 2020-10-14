SH 358 Eastbound entrance ramp to permanently close

As part of the SH 358 (South Padre Island Drive) Ramp Reversal Project, the Everhart Road entrance ramp will be closed beginning Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of the SH 358 (South Padre Island Drive) Ramp Reversal Project, the Everhart Road entrance ramp to SH 358 eastbound will be closed permanently beginning Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

The TxDOT contractor plans to open a new Everhart entrance ramp in late November.

The main lanes of SH 358 eastbound will be closed overnight Wednesday between Everhart and Staples Street and on Thursday, October 15 between Ayers Street and Kostoryz Road.

Drivers wanting to enter the SH 358 eastbound main lanes may use the entrance ramp after Staples Street.

According to TxDOT the existing eastbound Everhart entrance ramp will be replaced with the new eastbound Staples exit ramp, which is expected to open in spring 2021.

The SH 358 eastbound main lane closures set for Wednesday and Thursday will begin at 9 p.m. each day. All main lanes will re-open by 6 a.m. the following morning.

Here are the details:

9 p.m. Wednesday (10/14) to 6 a.m. Thursday (10/15): All SH 358 eastbound main lanes will be closed between Everhart and Staples for work related to closing the existing eastbound Everhart entrance ramp. All eastbound traffic will merge to one right lane, take the Everhart exit and continue east on the SH 358 frontage road. Drivers may re-enter the SH 358 eastbound main lanes after Staples.