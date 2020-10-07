SH-358 Weber exit eastbound will be closed Monday, July 13, until Friday, July 17

The closures are set for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of the SH 358 (South Padre Island Drive) Ramp Reversal Project, the SH 358 eastbound Weber exit ramp will be closed. The exit will be closed starting Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17. The closures will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The closures are set for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Drivers wanting to access Weber can take the Kostoryz Road exit.

Here’s a list of closures continuing next week.

SH 358 Frontage Road Closures

Daytime and nighttime single lane closures will continue on the westbound frontage road east and west of the Kostoryz intersection for sign column installation. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will remain open at all times.

Daytime and nighttime single lane closures will continue on the eastbound frontage road at various locations between Kostoryz Road and Airline Road. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will remain open at all times.

SH 358 Turnaround Closures

Until further notice: The SH 358 eastbound-to-westbound and westbound-to-eastbound frontage road turnarounds at Everhart Road will be closed intermittently for overpass widening work. Drivers on the eastbound and westbound frontage roads may make a left turn at Everhart.