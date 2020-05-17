CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — A brush fire burning in north Phoenix near Cave Creek has grown to 1,500 acres as of early Monday, according to AZ State Forestry.

The East Desert Fire, which was burning near 24th Street and Desert Hills Drive, quickly spread to hundreds of acres Sunday afternoon, fueled by wind through dry grass and brush.

About 132 homes were evacuated as of Monday morning, but none have been lost. No one is able to re-enter their homes as of Monday morning due to fire danger and fire fighting in the area.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the use of federal funds to assist the state in fighting the fire Monday afternoon. The agency will provide up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs through a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG).

The FMAG was authorized because the wildfire has the capability of causing enough destruction to be labeled a major disaster, FEMA Region IX regional administrator Robert J. Fenton Jr. said.

Crews had the fire 40% contained as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, but dropped to 20% as of Monday morning as the fire grew in size.

No one has been injured in the fire, firefighters said Sunday.



The fire reached 1,000 acres Sunday night. Wind continued to challenge firefighters, increasing fire activity despite cooler nighttime temperatures.

The fire moved east/northeast toward the Cahava Springs area of Cave Creek, threatening homes.

Firefighters said they are working to protect multiple homes in the area.

East Desert Fire Update Officials are giving an update on the human-caused East Desert Fire, which is burning in north Phoenix near Cave Creek.

A shed and RV were caught in the fire, firefighters said Sunday.

The East Desert Fire was believed to be human-caused, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

AZ State Forestry ordered an additional six hotshot crews, 10 engines and aircraft for Monday morning as crews worked through the night.

Temperatures and high winds are the biggest obstacles for firefighters as of Monday.

Cave Creek Regional Park was temporarily closed as crews continued to battle the fire.

EVACUATION UPDATES:

WATCH LIVE: Sky 12 is on scene of the East Desert Fire, which has burned more than 1,500 acres in north Phoenix and forced the evacuation of at least 40 homes as of Monday morning.

