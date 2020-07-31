Sheriff Hooper: 'Many jail employees have been placed in quarantine by the spread of the virus'

Sheriff Hooper has had to pull officers from other divisions to work at the jail.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper said he is dealing with a staffing shortage at the Nueces County jail thanks to COVID-19.

Many jail employees have been placed in quarantine by the spread of the virus. Due to this, Sheriff Hooper has had to pull officers from other divisions to work at the jail.

Most of his deputies have worked at the jail at some point, but it's been a while for some. The county has had to get temporary certification for those deputies from the state.

The good news, Sheriff Hooper said his men and women at the sheriff's office have really stepped up to the plate.

“In the long run this will be good for the agency because many of our employees are getting to work around other sheriff office employees that they've never met before," Hooper said. "Everybody has much more appreciation for what those jailers do."