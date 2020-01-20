CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Jacksonville man was killed following a small plane crash Monday afternoon near the Cherokee County Airport.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 3 p.m., troopers responded to a reported plane crash in a field off of County Road 4303, seven miles north of New Summerfield in Cherokee County.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the pilot of a Cessna 150, identified as Keith Michael McElvain, 76, had taken off from the Cherokee County Airport around 12:05 p.m. The crash occurred after the aircraft appeared to have struck the guide wires for a television tower in the Ponta area, east of Jacksonville, according to the report.

McElvain, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to a Jacksonville funeral home.

Troopers will continue to secure the scene until investigators with NTSB arrive Tuesday to continue the investigation.