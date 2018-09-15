LAREDO — A U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected of killing four prostitutes was arrested early Saturday after a fifth woman managed to escape from him and notify the authorities, law enforcement officials said, describing the agent as a “serial killer.”

Juan David Ortiz, an intel supervisor for the Border Patrol, fled from state troopers and was found hiding in a hotel parking lot in Laredo at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said at a news conference in the border city about 145 miles (235 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio. He said investigators have “very strong evidence” that he is responsible for the deaths of the four women.

The county’s district attorney, Isidro Alaniz, described Ortiz as a serial killer. Authorities didn’t disclose the victims’ names or nationalities and they declined to discuss the evidence or say how the women were killed.

Alaniz said investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the killings. He said all of the women worked as prostitutes.

He said his office plans to charge Ortiz with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

The Laredo Police Department released the following statement regarding the investigation:

The Laredo Police Department is releasing this statement to many concerns over the recent events which involve an ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Webb County Sheriff's Department. The Laredo PD has also been engaged with the ongoing events and offering our support to the ongoing criminal case. We want to reassure the citizens of Laredo that the community and your families are safe. There has been a recent break through in the investigations and there has been someone detained. That information belongs to the corresponding agencies who are handling the information and will make a more in depth release at the appropriate time. We value the release of timely information and we are making this notice public in order to remove any unnecessary fear in the community. There will be information made available very soon by those agencies who are in charge of the case. Meantime we maintain our city's safety and security and our responsibility to make you feel safe as well. Thank you. - Laredo Police Department

According to the Webb County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is ongoing, but Ortiz will be charged with murder.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.