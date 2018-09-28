CARROLLTON, Texas -- A junior varsity football game at Hebron High School stadium abruptly ended when a shooting broke out between two men Thursday night.

Police said no students were involved. Police cleared the stadium and secured the scene.

The team was playing against Irving's Nimitz High School when they began fighting at the stadium off Plano Parkway.

They decided to take the argument outside of the stands and went as far as the ticket booth when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other, police said.

***JUST IN***



Chief Miller of Carrollton PD says victim shot at JV football game is in his 30’s and shooter is in his 40’s.



Says both men are African American and the victim is currently in critical condition at Plano Presbyterian. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/BFgC9pWeiM — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) September 28, 2018

The alleged shooter, who is in his 40s, is in custody. The victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano in critical condition.

Scene at Hebron High School is now secure. One adult shot at JV football game vs Irving Nimitz. Adult Suspect in custody. One victim transported. No students involved. — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) September 28, 2018

This is a developing story and we will be continuously updating throughout. Check back for new information and don't forget to download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

© 2018 WFAA