SAN MARCOS, Texas — The suspect at the center of a shooting near Texas State University has been arrested in Louisiana, according to San Marcos police.

Davonte Tennille Miller, 20, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old woman multiple times on Mill Street in San Marcos Tuesday night.

Police said Miller was arrested in Crowley, Louisiana, at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. He allegedly attempted to evade from police in his vehicle, but Crowley Police Department officers were able to apprehend him.

Miller was taken to a Crowley jail where he was charged by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office with hit and run, aggravated flight from an officer, and other drug charges.

Davonte Miller

San Marcos Police Department

Police responded to the shooting around 7:54 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds and officers applied four tourniquets to her injures. She was transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle and is expected to survive.

San Marcos Police Department UPDATE: 9/26/2019 Davonte Miller was located and apprehended in Crow... ley Louisiana at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25. Miller initially attempted to evade local law enforcement with his vehicle, but was apprehended by the Crowley Police Department.

After investigating, police believe the shooting happened in a parking lot near her residence. Surveillance video shows a 2010 Hyundai Genesis pull into the parking lot and back into a parking space. Moments later, the video shows what appears to be three gunshots, followed by two people running to the vehicle, which then speeds off.

Based on witness statements, police believe Miller is the shooting suspect. The second person who ran to the vehicle, a female, remains unidentified. She is not facing charges at this time.

Police have obtained an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant for Miller. Officials believe drugs may have been a factor in the incident.

When Miller returns to Hays County, he will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said additional charges may be added.

Anyone with additional information is asked to 512-753-2303.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Professor Matthew McConaughey's UT salary revealed

Nearly century-old grocery store in East Austin to be rebuilt in the same spot

Left in the Dust: Communities push for more rock mining regulation

Left in the Dust: Texas Hill Country transforming from once-pristine cattle ranches into industrial zones

Woman took her own life after realizing she was involved in Austin-based romance scam