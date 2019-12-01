CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police say a man went into the Stripes store at SPID and Everhart just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning looking for help after he had been shot at a different location.

Several police officers responded to the scene and the unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries are said to be non life threatening and he is expected to recover. Police are investigating where the shooting actually happened and who the suspect is in this case. Stay with 3 News as this story continues to develop.