SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting at The Rim Shopping Center on the northwest side Sunday.

Authorities said witnesses reported a black sedan pulling up and firing multiple shots at a white Porsche.

Alisia Pruneda of the San Antonio Police Department told KENS 5 that the shooting was targeted, not random.

Authorities said a 26-year-old man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His 8-year-old son was in the car but was reported to not have been injured.

Pruneda said the man and his son were going to breakfast when shots were fired at their white Porsche. No arrests have been reported.

The area south of Bass Pro Shop was closed for several hours, authorities said.

