CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Consumers will be purchasing all sorts of items from electronics to jewelry.

However, it’s important to know what purchases will and won’t be accepted for returns if the gift doesn’t work out. Promocodes.com rounded up the holiday return policies from the most popular stores on Black Friday and Cyber Weekend.

Amazon - Items shipped by Amazon.com between November 1 and December 31 of this year, may be returned until January 31 of the following year for a full refund, subject to our other return guidelines. Exclusions may apply.

Apple - Items purchased at the Apple Online Store that are received between November 15, 2019, and December 25, 2019, may be returned through January 8, 2020. Please note that all other terms and conditions provided in the Apple Online Store Sales and Refunds Policy are still applicable with respect to such items purchased. All purchases made after December 25, 2019, are subject to the Standard Return Policy.

BestBuy - Almost every purchase made throughout November and December can be returned through January 14, 2020. Purchases made between November 1 and December 31, 2019, have an extended return period through January 14, 2020, excluding cell phones, cellular tablets, cellular wearables, AppleCare monthly plans, and major appliances. All other terms and conditions of our Return & Exchange Promise apply.

JCPenney - Items are eligible for return with or without a receipt. If you return an item with a purchase receipt, you may exchange the item or get a full refund for the purchase price. The refund will be issued to the original form of payment. When returning items with a gift receipt, they may be exchanged or refunded in the amount of the purchase price on the gift receipt. The refund will be credited to a gift card. With no receipt, items purchased at JCPenney are eligible for exchange or refund at the item’s lowest selling price within the last 45 days issued in the form of a merchandise return voucher. Some rules apply.

Kohls - Kohl’s Return Policy allows for purchased items to be returned within 180 days of purchase and extends to all Kohl's merchandise. Premium electronics purchased from November 1 - December 25 may be returned by January 31 with original packaging and a valid receipt or account look-up.

Macy’s - Accepts most returns by mail and in stores within 90 days of purchase for free. Returned items must be in original, salable condition with original tags. Shipping and delivery fees are non-refundable.

The following items have a temporary holiday return time-frame at Macy’s:

Jewelry, watches, small electrics, social dresses, and Backstage merchandise purchased between November 1, 2019-December 31, 2019 can be returned until January 31, 2020

Tech accessories and Apple products purchased between December 1, 2019-December 31, 2019 can be returned until January 8, 2020

Overstock - Policy applies to all purchases made on Overstock.com from November 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019. To get a full refund, initiate a return for the item(s) within 30 days of delivery or by January 31, 2020 (whichever date is later).

Returns need to be received at our warehouse within 15 days of the return initiation. All items must be in their original condition to qualify for a full refund. You may receive a partial refund if the returned item was opened, used, or returned late.

Target - Most unopened items sold by Target in new condition and returned within 90 days will receive a refund or exchange. All electronics and entertainment items must be returned within 30 days for a refund or exchange. For these items purchased between Nov. 1 through Dec. 25, the 30-day refund period will start on DSec. 26. All Apple® products, excluding mobile phones, must be returned within 15 days. For these items purchased between Nov. 1 through Dec. 25, the 15-day refund period will start on Dec. 26.

Walmart - Many items purchased between October 24th, 2019 and December 25th, 2019 are gifts and will have an extended return time frame allowing more time to return unwanted items.

If an item has a 14 or 30-day return window, Walmart has extended the return window to start on December 26th, 2019. Items under the 90-day return window will have no change.

Wayfair - For all items purchased between November 1 and December 31, the deadline to return them is extended until January 31.