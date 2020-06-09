Shoppers locked in stores react to Calallen stand off

As the situation developed, a Subway Sandwich Shop locked up it's doors allowing several people to seek safety inside.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday 3 News talked with a man who witnessed police's stand-off with an armed man near the 5 Points Shopping Center.

Officers shutting down the 13000 block of Northwest Boulevard as they tried to negotiate with the man and also putting nearby shops and restaurants on lock down.

"I've been here for about 30 minutes and then I heard all of the commotion out there and he got out and shot three shots in the air, so we don't know what they are gonna do, but it's all quarantined there so I don't know hes gotta be under the influence of something," a witness named Willie said.

As the situation developed, a Subway Sandwich Shop locked up it's doors allowing several people to seek safety inside.

"It's scary being here because you don't know if the guy is gonna go crazy or not," Willie said. "And he has a gun right now as we speak so I really don't know what's gonna happen so but scary scary very scary."

At 5 p.m. the man was taken into custody and no injuries were reported.