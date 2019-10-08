CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department hit retail stores for tax free weekend and back to school shoppers.

Due to recent events in El Paso, the Corpus Christi Police Department made sure everyone felt safe and that they evaluated different scenarios that could happen and train accordingly in order to be prepared for any major incidents.

"We are constantly monitoring, constantly evaluating and again like i said our job is to ensure that everybody out there feels safe and is safe" said Travis Pace, senior officer of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers said it is important to take advantage of tax free weekend, have a good time, but also be aware of your surroundings.

If you encounter a situation to contact the non emergency number but if the incident is an emergency please call 9-1-1.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: