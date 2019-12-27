CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The day after Christmas means a lot of things for different people.

It also means returning to the store to exchange or return unwanted gifts.

We caught up with a few 3News viewers at the La Palmera mall to hear why they decided to hit the stores after Christmas.

"Definitely to return or exchange those items that maybe didn't quite fit their list," Cynthia Arbuckle said. "And man, also those sales!"

"We love a sale," Rhonda Lozano. "We love a good sale, we love to get half off. Use your $25 dollar coupon."

Other shoppers we spoke with had a bit of advice to share with viewers at home on why they should come in right after Christmas to shop.

"It's a little bit laid back and people aren't so rude and you know, going in and pushing themselves," Crystal White said. "So, it's been real nice."

"The secret is to know what you want," Paula Kennedy said. "For instance, my daughter wanted to come today. I did not need anything and here I am going to get something I don't need."

Of course there's still time to return or exchange those unwanted gifts. Just check your local stories to see what their policies are.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: