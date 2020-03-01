ABILENE, Texas — Tamara wood IS an Abilene mother of 2 boys. Her oldest, Alex, is 13 years old and is autistic and nonverbal.



"When you get the diagnosis, the doctor just says your kid had autism. Come back and see us. You're just left in the world... With what do I do know it’s a huge learning curve." Said Wood.

Wood says their daily routine includes some extra steps and because of that, she wanted to create something to make their lives easier... and for other moms as well.



She decided to design an app that includes all the tools, necessities and information needed to help get Ryan through the day... and that app is called, "AUTISM SHOW ME".

The app features visuals, games, timers, goal settings and even check-in options.

"We have a lot of things that we use. And when you need it at that moment and it’s not there it can cause a meltdown. It's stressful". Said Wood.



For almost two years, wood has been working with a developer who has helped her turn her dream into a reality.

The app is almost in its final stages with hopes to be released in 2020.

To show interest you can visit AUTISM SHOWME